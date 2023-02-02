How the US Army plans to accelerate replenishment of stockpiles

The war in Ukraine has been creating opportunities in the defence market worldwide and impacting military equipment stockpiles in many countries. In order to guarantee vital equipment and ammunition for its troops, the US Army is seeking ways to accelerate the replenishment of its reserves.

The service is betting on a number of strategies to overcome acquisition challenges. This includes awarding multi-year contracts, reducing procurement process bureaucracy and partnering with industry to speed up the production of military equipment and munitions.

To date, the US government has announced donation to Kyiv of over 920,000 rounds of diverse types of ammunition: 440,000 artillery rounds;