American Rheinmetall signs cooperative R&D agreement with US Army’s DEVCOM GVSC
American Rheinmetall Vehicles has signed a cooperative R&D agreement (CRADA) with the US Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center (DEVCOM GVSC). The company announced the deal on 14 September.
The CRADA allows the manufacturer and DEVCOM GVSC to collaborate regularly to develop integrated combat vehicle suspension, track and running gear technologies.
Additionally, the agreement enables exploring the integration of the army’s Advanced Lightweight Track and improvements in running gear systems and configurations on platforms that are potential candidates for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme and other critical vehicle modernisation efforts.
It may also be applicable to future weapons systems for broader military services, international military markets, and further spin-off applications.
Moreover, the effort is intended to include, but is not limited to, modelling and simulation, development and testing of track, running gear, suspension, road wheels and subsequent improvements to these systems in addition to sub-systems for tracked combat vehicles.
