US Army receives first RCV-Light platforms

The first platform prototypes of the Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light (RCV-L) were recently handed over to the US Army. As part of the Middle Tier Acquisition – Rapid Prototyping programme, the branch will now evaluate their designs and performance.

Under the second stage of the RCV-L effort, the service plans to assess vehicles’ sensors, mobility, remote control capabilities and overall systems’ reliability. Soldier touchpoints are also scheduled for this phase.

Before being delivered, the vehicles passed through several trials in their suppliers’ facilities. An official spokesperson for Textron Systems told Shephard that the vendor carried similar assessments to the ones