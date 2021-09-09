US Army awards another M270A2 deal to Lockheed Martin

MLRS fires a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rocket. (Photo: Program Executive Office Missiles and Space)

Work on the latest M270A2 contract is due for completion in March 2025.

Lockheed Martin has obtained a $22.53 million contract modification from the US Army to support the production and fielding of the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

Work will be performed at two sites in Texas with an estimated completion date of 31 March 2025, the DoD announced on 7 September.

As an upgraded variant of the M270 MLRS, the M270A2 features the Common Fire Control System; new engine, transmission and launcher-loader modules; and improved armoured protection for the cabin.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Lockheed Martin was initially contracted by the US Army to upgrade 50 MLRS launchers to the M270A2 standard in 2019. A follow-on contract was awarded in 2020.