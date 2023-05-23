To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Ukraine awaits Brazilian approval to purchase 450 Guarani armoured vehicles

Ukraine awaits Brazilian approval to purchase 450 Guarani armoured vehicles

23rd May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Guarani is a 17-20t-class amphibious armoured vehicle family. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

Kyiv is primarily interested in the ambulance variant of the platform, with vehicles planned to be deployed by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

After sending an official request to procure 450 Guarani armoured vehicles, Ukraine is now awaiting Brazilian government approval. The proposal is being analysed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE).

Kyiv is interested in the ambulance variant of the platform, which is currently being developed by Iveco Defence Vehicles Brazil (IDV Brazil) in partnership with the Brazilian Army.

The vehicles are planned to be deployed by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for transport of civilians and wounded soldiers from conflict zones. They would be fitted with a Brazilian-made C2 system.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the Brazilian

