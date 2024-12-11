Success for ballistic missile interceptor test firing from Guam

The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and partners including Lockheed Martin has successfully intercepted a ballistic missile in a test from Guam using a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA integrated with AN/TPY-6 radar and Vertical Launching System.

The interceptor was fired from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam with an AN/TPY-6 radar tracking the air-launched medium-range ballistic missile from shortly after launch to intercept. It was the first end-to-end tracking use of the radar during a live ballistic missile flight test.

Results of the test will be used to build upon and validate joint tracking architecture and integrated air and missile defence as well as requirements validation, data-gathering and model maturation.

Designated Flight Experiment Mission-02, it is regarded by the MDA as “a pivotal step in defence of Guam initiatives and partnerships and provides critical support to the overall concept … for the future Guam Defense System”.

RAdm Greg Huffman, Commander of Joint Task Force-Micronesia, said: “It confirmed our ability to detect, track, and engage a target missile in flight, increasing our readiness to defend against evolving adversary threats.”

Lockheed Martin noted in a statement on the test: “This test provided DoD a better understanding of the missile defence system’s ability to counter threats in a realistic environment.

“The preliminary analysis indicates a significant step forward in the MDA’s efforts to protect the US and its allies from emerging missile threats.”

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

RIM-161 Standard Missile 3 Block IIA