Sweden joins the CAVS programme

The Swedish defence procurement agency FMV announced on 01 June that the country has joined Finland and Latvia in the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme. Initially, Sweden will invest €3.1 million ($3.32 million) in the effort.

CAVS is a collaborative programme that aims to develop an armoured vehicle based on Patria's 6x6 chassis.

Sweden intended to take part in this effort since August 2021. Håkan Larsson, project manager at FMV, explained that the country will now define its requirements for the new platforms in order to identify what ‘national adaptations will be needed’. These vehicles are intended to equip new units of the Swedish Army.

A troop transport/armoured personnel carrier variant has already been produced under the CAVS programme, and the first unit of this vehicle was delivered to Latvia in October 2021.

Other versions of this platform, such as ambulance, command and control and grenade launchers, will be developed in the next coming years.