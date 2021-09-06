Sweden intends to join Finnish/Latvian armoured vehicle programme

The collaborative effort between Finland and Latvia to develop the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) is likely to have another partner. An official spokesperson for the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has confirmed to Shephard that the country intends to join the programme.

‘FMV has collaborated with the Finnish – Latvian project team and foresee negotiations during the autumn to formalise an agreement on the government level,’ he noted.

These platforms may equip the new units of the Swedish Army. As the spokesperson pointed out, the Swedish Parliament decided in the Defence Bill in December 2020 that the ground force shall ...