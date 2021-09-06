To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden intends to join Finnish/Latvian armoured vehicle programme

6th September 2021 - 16:40 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

The Patria 6x6. (Photo: Patria)

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration confirmed the country foresee starting negotiations during the autumn to formalize an agreement on the government level and join the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme.

The collaborative effort between Finland and Latvia to develop the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) is likely to have another partner. An official spokesperson for the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has confirmed to Shephard that the country intends to join the programme.

‘FMV has collaborated with the Finnish – Latvian project team and foresee negotiations during the autumn to formalise an agreement on the government level,’ he noted.

These platforms may equip the new units of the Swedish Army. As the spokesperson pointed out, the Swedish Parliament decided in the Defence Bill in December 2020 that the ground force shall ...

