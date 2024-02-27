ST Engineering updates Singapore Army’s standard service weapon

Singapore’s ST Engineering unveiled an updated version of the Singapore Assault Rifle – 21st Century (SAR 21) bullpup assault rifle and the Ultimax 100 light machine gun at the Singapore Airshow 2024.

The next-generation SAR 21 has been launched as a revamped version of the bullpup rifle which has been the Singapore Army’s standard service weapon since 1999.

STE executives told Shephard that it had embarked on the effort as there had been substantial interest in the SAR 21, a significant part of it from the Asia-Pacific market. It was also understood that there could be a requirement to replace the basic SAR 21 in the Singapore Army, although the executives declined to comment.

Central to the effort has been what the company terms “hyper-modularity” – allowing various parts to be configured and swap, such as optics and barrels. Interchangeable barrels include 5.56mm types, with plans to integrate a 7.62mm barrel. The switching of barrels, however, will need to be undertaken at an armoury workshop with the required tools.

Three variants of the rifle were displayed at the show – the basic carbine, a 40mm grenade launcher featuring an integrated trigger for the launcher in the lower receiver, and a sharpshooter version equipped with a SMASH fire control system and a longer barrel for better accuracy.

The executives Shephard spoke said they recognised that there was a trend of armies moving away from bullpup rifles to conventional models. They said, however, that the next-generation SAR 21 has brought forward the fire-selector switch, which was previously towards the back, making it more conventional-like.

It has been coupled with the typical bullpup back-heavy design, which makes it more ergonomical for the typical infantry soldier. STE officials noted this was more evident in the grenade-launcher version of the rifle.

The rifle also has a cartridge ejector that has been modified to expel cases forward, making it more ambidextrous than its predecessor.

The Ultimax Mk9 will now include a dual-feed system. (Photo: Roy Choo)

On the topic of assault rifles, the STE officials said that STE’s Bullpup Multirole Combat Rifle (BMCR) and Conventional Multirole Combat Rifle (CMCR), which were both unveiled a decade ago at Singapore Airshow 2014, have been put on the back burner. Should there be any interest, production could commence on the rifle.

STE also unveiled the Ultimax 100 Mk9, the latest in a long line of the light machine gun (LMG). The Ultimax 100 has served as the Singapore Army’s section automatic weapon (SAW) for 40 years in various variants. It recently suffered a setback when the service opted for Colt's Infantry Automatic Rifle 6940 (IAR6940) as the new SAW over the local design.

STE officials mentioned that the Mk9 model was focused on the export market. Still featuring the constant-recoil mechanism of previous models, the design of the LMG has been streamlined for improved aesthetics. The Mk9 has also been re-designed with a dual-feed system; previous versions were only magazine-fed and the lack of a belt-feed system has been seen as a major disadvantage of the LMG.

