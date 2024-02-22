Embraer readies to ride “strong sales momentum” for C-390 aircraft in Asia

Embraer has expressed confidence in making the C-390 Millenium available for the Asian market, stating it has “plenty of capacity” to absorb new orders, months after South Korea became the first Asian customer of the aircraft.

Speaking at the Singapore Airshow 2024, Embraer’s representatives also said that the platform was experiencing “strong sales momentum” which they claimed highlighted the capabilities of the aircraft.

Singapore has been touted as a potential customer with a number of its tactical airlifters being in service for nearly 40 years. Its fleet consists of four C-130B, five C-130H and one KC-130H Hercules aircraft.

Just how much of a rush Singapore has been in to replace its ageing Lockheed Martin aeroplanes remained unclear, as it has historically been playing its defence procurement cards very close to the chest. A major upgrade on the turboprop transport aircraft, however, was finalised by ST Engineering in 2010, an improvement effort that was said to extend the Hercules planes’ service life until around 2030.

This uncertainty has not stopped Embraer from signing an MoU with Singaporean firm ST Engineering in Singapore this week. The firms said they would explore collaboration in identified areas such as engineering, maintenance and support service activities for the C-390 Millennium.

The move could be considered as groundwork laying for both orders landing from the city state and the wider region. Company representatives said at the air show that Embraer has been open to looking at how it can expand production if requirements and order numbers justify it.

“We are focused on competitiveness for the C-390,” Frederico Lemos, CMO of Embraer Defense and Space, said. “We want to deliver well, fast [and to a] good quality, so any additional production line needs to be backed up with a sensible business approach.

“We are making the C-390 available in the region,” Lemos told Shephard. “We are eager to learn more about the [Hercules] replacement programme from Singapore and we hope that the C-390 is considered in the future project of that replacement.”

The Brazilian company would likely be up against Airbus’ A400M MRTT and Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules in a future Singaporean contest. In South Korea, Embraer has beaten the same candidates for the Large Transport Aircraft (LTA) II competition. The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has been an existing user of the C-130 platform with the C-130H and C-130J aircraft both in service, making the C-390 Millenium win even sweeter for Embraer.

The C-390 was presented at the Singapore Airshow for the first time and Embraer said it was planning to showcase it to some undisclosed countries in Asia before flying it back to Brazil.

