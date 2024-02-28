KAI develops MUM-T alongside fighter program

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has been investing significantly in the development of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) and air-launched effects (ALE) technologies to extend the reach, lethality and survivability of its fighter programmes.

Its goal would be to build a multi-layer architecture system of systems which it calls the Next-Generation Air Combat System. The company showcased the concepts at Singapore Airshow 2024.

KAI’s terms its MUM-T concepts as the Collaborative Air Combat System. A KAI official told Shephard that at the core of the system would be a twin-seat KF-21 Boramae fighter, although its FA-50 light combat aircraft was also displayed as a surrogate aircraft. The back-seater was presumably to act as a 'mission commander' of sorts, to assist with the control of unmanned assets and coordinate tactics with them near the forward edges of a fight.

Related Articles

US Navy MUM-T demonstration sees Super Hornet control three UAVs simultaneously

Diehl to work on integration of IRIS-T missile onto KAI aircraft

The unmanned components of the system will be based on two different airframe types. The first is an unmanned fighter which will be a loyal wingman equivalent platform. The second is a smaller type, known as the Adaptable Aerial Platform (AAP). Akin to ALE-type platforms, the AAP will be tasked to open the way into areas with high threats and remove them for manned and unmanned fighters to conduct their missions. The unmanned fighter and AAP were described as having low-observable features.

The manned and unmanned fighter, together with the AAP, will be networked together with both the unmanned assets featuring AI-based autonomous flight and mission controls.

A scenario involving a target that has been defended by a ground-based air defence system was presented at KAI’s pavilion during the Singapore trade fair. In the sequence of events, the AAP would first enter the high-risk area to conduct electronic attacks to blind the targeted air defence system. This would be followed by kinetic attacks on the air defence system by the unmanned fighter, while the manned fighter would then launch a precision strike on the main target.

A roadmap on the company’s pavilion showed parallel pathways for the fighter MUM-T, unmanned fighter and AAP. Development started in 2023 and Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) has been planned to start from 2029 through until 2040. Full realisation of the Korean MUM-T concept will be expected only from 2040 to 2050. The FA-50 will initially be used as a proving platform for many of the MUM-T technologies.

On 13 February, KAI announced that it plans to invest KRW102.5 billion (US$76.9 million) in the development of core technologies for its unmanned fighters.

KAI also showcased MUM-T concepts for its KUH-1 Surion utility helicopter, as well as ALE for its Light Armed Helicopter program.

Shephard's Singapore Airshow 2024 coverage is sponsored by: