ST Engineering hints at new SAR21 and Ultimax 100 variants
ST Engineering is in the process of introducing a new variant of the SAR21 assault rifle, as well as improvements to the Ultimax 100 light machine gun, both of which will be unveiled at Singapore Airshow 2024.
The Singapore-based arms manufacturer added that the BR18 and Compact Personal Weapon (CPW) have progressed from the development stage and are in production, and the CPW has been sold to undisclosed customers.
Open-source data shows the CPW was sold to a Bangladesh police special unit.
Jackson Tean, head of ST Engineering’s Integrated Soldier Systems Division, said while both the SAR21 and Ultimax 100
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Rafael ready to counter Iran’s hypersonic threats, says company at Paris Air Show
Planning of flight tests and interception trials for the Sky Sonic counter-hypersonic missile system are under way, while Rafael hopes to start full-scale development in the coming months.
-
India fantasises about a new indigenous FRCV tank
The Indian Army is dreaming big about its FRCV, but such visions often evaporate when subjected to India's protracted red tape.
-
Sweden inks deal for up to 3,000 military vehicles from IDV
IDV will supply its Military Utility Vehicle (MUV) design to meet a Swedish requirement for Light Multi Purpose Vehicles (LMPVs).
-
Brazilian Army releases requirements for armoured speedboats
The craft are expected to be used in various missions including ISR, offensive and defensive actions, critical infrastructure protection, special operations, patrol and engineering and logistical support.