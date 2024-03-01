General Atomics XQ-67A takes first flight

The XQ-67A Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS) developed and built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has flown for the first time.

OBBS, a programme run by the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), and GA-ASI was selected in 2021 to design, build and fly the new aircraft. As Shephard reported, the company only unveiled the XQ-67 jet-powered uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) a couple of weeks ago.

Throughout the flight, GA-ASI affirmed the concept of “genus/species”, initially conceived with AFRL under the Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Platform Sharing (LCAAPS) programme. The initiative aims to create multiple aircraft variants from a shared core chassis. The partners have been exploring the development of a chassis, termed a “genus”, as the foundational core architecture from which several “species” of aircraft can be built.

“This provides an alternative acquisition approach for military aircraft that will enable faster development, lower costs and more opportunities for frequent technology refresh,” said Trenton White, OBSS program manager and aerospace engineer in AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate. “XQ-67A is the first ‘species’ to be designed and built from this shared platform. Flight demonstration of this system is a major first step towards showing the ability to produce affordable combat mass.”

Although the XQ-67A’s exact features largely remained secretive, the images released by the manufacturer showed that the drone has a splayed v-tail, a main wing with a low sweep, a retractable tricycle landing gear and a top-mounted dorsal engine intake. Visually, the drone resembles the Avenger, MQ-25 Stingray tanker and the XQ-58 Valkyrie.

General Atomics has also vying for the US Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme. While not formally acknowledged by the company, its Gambit offering and the XQ-67A exhibit significant similarities, leading observers to speculate that GA-ASI might propose the same platforms for both efforts.

Talking to Shephard last week at the Singapore Airshow, C Mark Brinkley, senior director of strategic communications and marketing at GA-ASI, said: “I suspect we will continue to see some milestone development soon on [the OBSS].”

He explained that competing for the CCA and working on OBBS simultaneously would not impede each other.

“General Atomic is competing for the CCAA programme, and so some might say, ‘well you have OBSS’, which is a jet-powered UCAV,” Brinkley said. “But we’ve been doing jet powered UCAVs for a long time. Our MQ-20 Avenger has been flying for years and it’s operationally relevant today.”