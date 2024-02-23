Rafael’s Ice and Sea Breaker readies for production

Rafael has shared with Shephard that its air-launched Ice Breaker and surface-launched Sea Breaker missile systems were contracted by two customers approximately two years ago and that production would begin shortly.

While the Israeli defence and technology company declined to comment when asked if it was one or both missile types that had been contracted for, both systems are identical other than the booster and launch cannister of the Sea Breaker.

The Sea Breaker was unveiled in 2021 and the Ice Breaker followed a year later. The missile features a low radar cross-section, thanks to the extensive use of composite materials, as well as a concealed air inlet. Its modular warhead feature allows a customer to customise it as necessary to suit particular mission requirements.

The missile’s multi-mode guidance system comprises GPS/INS and an EO/IR sensor for the terminal attack phase. It also features an advanced autonomous navigation system that will allow a missile to operate in GPS-denied or spoofed conditions. A man-in-the-loop function will also be made available if necessary.

Ofer Weinberg, vice-president of business development and marketing for air and C4ISR at Rafael, told Shephard that with a stand-off range of 300km and ability to operate in non-permissible environments, the missile was ideal for penetrating an anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) bubble.

The compact missile has a length of less than four metres and weighs a relatively light 400kg, meaning most fighter aircraft and medium-sized helicopters could be armed with the missile. Weinberg shared that an F-16 could be configured with four such missiles, although it will mean its operating range would be curtailed due to its inability to carry wing tanks.

While an Ice Breaker could fit into the internal weapons bay of an F-35, Weinberg said the missile has yet to be integrated with the aircraft at this stage as clearance would need to be sought from the US government.

The company has also been looking for partners in the US and Europe to jointly manufacture the missile.

