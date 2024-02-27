Israel’s SpearUAV positions Viper loitering munitions for tactical and strategic functions

Israel-based SpearUAV has been developing its Viper family of loitering munitions to provide launched effects in multi-domain operations. Utilising ‘smart’ capsule launch systems, the quadrotor loitering munitions could operate in the land and maritime domains, supporting missions from observation, kinetic attacks to electronic warfare (EW), according to its manufacturer.

Shephardunderstood that the Viper family, comprising the Viper 40, 300 and 750, has further models in development. These will be built to different dimensions and weight specifications to undertake a range of assignments across the different echelons.

The Viper 40, for example, weighs just 350 grams but could be launched from a M203 grenade launcher by an infantry soldier for the conduct of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as precision attacks up to a range of 5km. Weighing 1.8kg, the Viper 300 could be launched from a multi-canister launcher from armoured fighting vehicles or ships and could support EW assignments with its larger payload. The Viper 750, the largest member in the family at 3kg, can be launched from submerged submarines providing critical sensing capabilities for the strategic asset.

Speaking to Shephard at the Singapore Airshow 2024, SpearUAV executive vice-president commercial Yiftach Kleinman was keen to highlight that it was not a drone company.

“We are a system integrator specialising in smart capsulated weapons focused on the support of the manoeuvring force,” he said. “Although we focus on the tactical echelon, we also provide solutions for strategic assets such as submarines, navy vessels and aerial platforms.”

The low size, weight and power (SWaP) drones have been designed to be payload agnostic and can support a range of payloads from explosives, EW, ISR and communications relay.

Utilising the company’s own artificial intelligence and machine-learning modules, the Viper loitering munitions could identify and track targets, and – with the commands of the operator – could commence an attack. The Viper systems can be networked as part of a battle management system to provide both sensing and attack capability.

Through mesh networking, multiple Viper loitering munitions could also work together in a hunter-killer team. A number of systems could be assigned scout roles for others to perform their attacks.

Kleinman also showed video clips of how the munitions could abort attacks at the last moment and fly in reverse, should a target be incorrectly identified, which can be made possible by the quadrotor system.

Kleinman, while refusing to go into details, said the Viper systems were in service by a number of operators around the world.

He summed up: “Ukraine taught us that a soldier could operate a drone in combat against another soldier, but due to SWaP challenges, that’s about all they could do. With its robust design, unique encapsulation and launch method, low SWaP and intuitive handling, the Viper system would be a better solution for Tier 1 militaries.”

