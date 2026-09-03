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US Army reaches out to industry for M109 replacement in a deal worth up to $8 billion

3rd September 2026 - 16:38 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Dr Peter Magill in London, UK

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The Boxer tracked howitzer was displayed at AUSA 2025. (Photo: Shephard)

The US has tried several times to replace the M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, a requirement which Shephard forecasts could be for as many as 670 platforms and worth as much as US$8 billion.

The US Army has begun its search for a 155mm tracked mobile tactical cannon (MTC-T) as part of its effort to replace its M109 self-propelled howitzer. The move follows August’s contract for prototypes of the Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) wheeled K9 Mobile Howitzer (K9 MH) to replace M777 towed howitzers.

The procurement is being led by the force’s Project Manager Howitzer Systems, which has announced an industry day for 8 September, noting “the intention of buying a tracked self-propelled 155mm howitzer for employment within armoured formations”.

Alongside this is a Request for Information (RfI) which is

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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