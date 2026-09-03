US Army reaches out to industry for M109 replacement in a deal worth up to $8 billion
The US Army has begun its search for a 155mm tracked mobile tactical cannon (MTC-T) as part of its effort to replace its M109 self-propelled howitzer. The move follows August’s contract for prototypes of the Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) wheeled K9 Mobile Howitzer (K9 MH) to replace M777 towed howitzers.
The procurement is being led by the force’s Project Manager Howitzer Systems, which has announced an industry day for 8 September, noting “the intention of buying a tracked self-propelled 155mm howitzer for employment within armoured formations”.
Alongside this is a Request for Information (RfI) which is
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