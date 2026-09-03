German Navy’s Israeli missile test points to deepening defence-industrial ties

The German Navy has carried out “successful” testing of an Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Long-Range Artillery (LORA) weapon system from an operational German vessel, according to IAI.

While the company did not specify which vessel was used in the trial, a video posted by the German Navy appeared to show the F224 Sachsen-Anhalt, a Baden-Württemberg-class frigate, while German media reports indicate that two German frigates were deployed in the North Atlantic between Ireland and Iceland for the exercise, which was carried out as part of Germany’s Operational Experimentation (OPEX) initiative.

OPEX is intended to support the navy’s ‘Marine 2035 and