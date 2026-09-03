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German Navy’s Israeli missile test points to deepening defence-industrial ties

3rd September 2026 - 11:12 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

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Video footage from the German Navy indicated a Baden-Württemberg-class frigate was used in the exercise. (Photo: US Navy)

The test-firing of an Israel Aerospace Industries LORA ballistic missile from a German vessel highlights the Bundeswehr’s focus on speed to capability as it trials Israel’s operationally proven technology.

The German Navy has carried out “successful” testing of an Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Long-Range Artillery (LORA) weapon system from an operational German vessel, according to IAI.

While the company did not specify which vessel was used in the trial, a video posted by the German Navy appeared to show the F224 Sachsen-Anhalt, a Baden-Württemberg-class frigate, while German media reports indicate that two German frigates were deployed in the North Atlantic between Ireland and Iceland for the exercise, which was carried out as part of Germany’s Operational Experimentation (OPEX) initiative.

OPEX is intended to support the navy’s ‘Marine 2035 and

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Eleanor Harvey

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Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

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