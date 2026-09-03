German Navy’s Israeli missile test points to deepening defence-industrial ties
The German Navy has carried out “successful” testing of an Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Long-Range Artillery (LORA) weapon system from an operational German vessel, according to IAI.
While the company did not specify which vessel was used in the trial, a video posted by the German Navy appeared to show the F224 Sachsen-Anhalt, a Baden-Württemberg-class frigate, while German media reports indicate that two German frigates were deployed in the North Atlantic between Ireland and Iceland for the exercise, which was carried out as part of Germany’s Operational Experimentation (OPEX) initiative.
OPEX is intended to support the navy’s ‘Marine 2035 and
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Australian industry programme builds pipeline for Virginia-class sustainment
Australian businesses can now bid to support Virginia-class submarine sustainment in Western Australia, as momentum around the Henderson Defence Precinct also builds.
-
MAAF to test Britain’s shift from armour to distributed lethality in Estonia
The bilateral agreement between the UK and Estonia comes as both countries explore how dispersed troops, drones, digital targeting, anti-tank weapons and increasingly long-range fires can complement the combat mass traditionally provided by heavy armour.
-
Polaris expands Arctic mobility offering as US military orders grow
The Military 850 Voyageur 155 Crossover has secured orders from the US Army, Air Force and Marine Corps, addressing demand for agile Arctic mobility with passenger, cargo and towing capacity.
-
USAF eyes sensor and weapon upgrades as MH-139A Grey Wolf achieves IOC
The Grey Wolf has entered operational service nearly three years later than originally planned, while new sustainment contracts indicate that some UH-1Ns could remain supported until 2031.