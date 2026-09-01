Iran war exposes the limits of US military mass

Another round of reciprocated strikes across the Gulf region has put paid to claims that a lasting resolution is near. Indeed, the range of Iranian attacks has increased again and since late July has begun to involve Jordan, Iraq and Syria. These have been concurrent with those on targets closer to Iran across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Leaving aside the geopolitical element and the economic issue of trade and tolls, what this action did suggest was that Iran’s inventory of weapons remains sufficient to increase the number of targets without – by Tehran’s calculations – significantly diminishing an