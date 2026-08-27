British Army faces AFV capability gaps despite Boxer and Ajax deliveries

The British Army continues to face gaps in its ground manoeuvre capability despite the introduction of the Boxer (8x8) Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV) and ongoing deliveries of the General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ajax Family of Vehicles (FoV).

These include the replacement of the FV432 armoured personnel carrier (APC) and Warrior infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as well as completion of the Ajax programme. All 589 Ajax vehicles had originally been due for delivery by late 2024.

So far, around 185 Ajax FoV have been delivered. Lockheed Martin UK has said it expects to deliver the last of 245 Ajax