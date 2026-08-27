Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • British Army faces AFV capability gaps despite Boxer and Ajax deliveries

British Army faces AFV capability gaps despite Boxer and Ajax deliveries

27th August 2026 - 08:45 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

The rear view of a British Army FV432 showing addition external stowage. (Photo: author)

The British Army continues to face gaps in its armoured fighting vehicle fleet, with replacement plans for Warrior and FV432 still unresolved despite ongoing deliveries of Boxer and Ajax.

The British Army continues to face gaps in its ground manoeuvre capability despite the introduction of the Boxer (8x8) Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV) and ongoing deliveries of the General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ajax Family of Vehicles (FoV).

These include the replacement of the FV432 armoured personnel carrier (APC) and Warrior infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as well as completion of the Ajax programme. All 589 Ajax vehicles had originally been due for delivery by late 2024.

So far, around 185 Ajax FoV have been delivered. Lockheed Martin UK has said it expects to deliver the last of 245 Ajax

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us