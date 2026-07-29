Maximise survivability with advanced electronic warfare (video)

Aircrews need electronic warfare (EW) capabilities that deliver clear, measurable mission advantages.

BAE Systems’ all-digital EW solution is engineered to enhance survivability by providing a full 360-degree understanding of the battlespace and threat detection with geolocation and rapid response capabilities to suppress both legacy and emerging threats. Its broad bandwidth, high-speed scanning, and proven countermeasures toolkit work together to deliver expanded threat detection, faster reaction times, and greater protection across every phase of the mission.

Our system’s lightweight, highly reliable digital architecture reduces maintenance demands and significantly extends service life — driving down lifecycle costs while increasing aircraft mission readiness. A modular, open-system design ensures long-term relevance, allowing operators to easily integrate future capabilities such as cognitive EW, enhanced frequency coverage, and advanced decoy solutions.

By supporting simultaneous jamming without disrupting onboard sensors, the system maintains continuous situational awareness in dense, contested environments. Multispectral countermeasures provide comprehensive aircrew protection, while high throughput and memory reserves support ongoing capability growth.

Backed by decades of EW leadership and a global track record across more than 120 platforms, our solution delivers the performance, reliability, and upgradeability required to stay ahead of continuously evolving threats. Ensure mission success well into the future.