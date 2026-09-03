US military tests AI-powered CUAS turret against drone swarms

The Pentagon and its agencies are testing the Edda portable, autonomous, artificial intelligence-driven hard-kill counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) turret against drone swarms. Spotter Global and 9 Mothers, the system’s suppliers, claim that it can engage drones at a cost starting at US$7 per target.

Russell Smith, CEO of 9 Mothers, told Shephard that the capability responds to requirements from the US armed services and has completed “a large number” of tests, although he could not disclose further details.

The system has been developed to protect critical infrastructure and warfighters on the move from coordinated, fast-moving, radio-silent first-person-view (FPV) uncrewed aerial