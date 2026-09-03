Open menu Search

US military tests AI-powered CUAS turret against drone swarms

3rd September 2026 - 10:12 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

US Army drone swarm demonstration in Laoag City, Philippines. (Photo: US Army)

As the US continues to invest heavily in counter-drone systems, demand for low-cost, mobile and autonomous technologies is on the rise, with Edda designed to align with these emerging requirements.

The Pentagon and its agencies are testing the Edda portable, autonomous, artificial intelligence-driven hard-kill counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) turret against drone swarms. Spotter Global and 9 Mothers, the system’s suppliers, claim that it can engage drones at a cost starting at US$7 per target.

Russell Smith, CEO of 9 Mothers, told Shephard that the capability responds to requirements from the US armed services and has completed “a large number” of tests, although he could not disclose further details.

The system has been developed to protect critical infrastructure and warfighters on the move from coordinated, fast-moving, radio-silent first-person-view (FPV) uncrewed aerial

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Country-focused updates

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us