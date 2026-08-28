August land forces roundup: movement in British Army vehicle requirement and major contracts land

Several orders were placed for new land platforms this month along with deliveries with Shephard also reporting on Europe’s Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS2) and the US investing tens of billions of dollars in missiles and rockets.

One of the more consequential events reported this month with the UK Ministry of Defence setting a deadline of September 1, 2026, for companies to bid for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of its Land Mobility Programme (LMP).

In a breakthrough deal, Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) was awarded a contract to supply six prototype 155mm K9 Mobile Howitzers (K9