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August land forces roundup: movement in British Army vehicle requirement and major contracts land

28th August 2026 - 11:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Germany and the Netherlands have ordered more Boxer CRT30 8x8 IFVs. (Photo: KNDS)

Hanwha Defense USA made major inroads into the US market this month, landing its first contract in the country, while Germany and The Netherlands signed up for more Boxer CRT30 8x8 infantry fighting vehicles. FNSS also unveiled a new amphibious uncrewed vehicle and Rheinmetall revealed details on a prototype 155mm/60-calibre artillery ordnance.

Several orders were placed for new land platforms this month along with deliveries with Shephard also reporting on Europe’s Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS2) and the US investing tens of billions of dollars in missiles and rockets.

One of the more consequential events reported this month with the UK Ministry of Defence setting a deadline of September 1, 2026, for companies to bid for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of its Land Mobility Programme (LMP).

In a breakthrough deal, Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) was awarded a contract to supply six prototype 155mm K9 Mobile Howitzers (K9

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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