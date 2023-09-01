Russia's UVZ makes new push to convert outdated T-72 tanks to BMPT 'Terminators'
A UVZ spokesperson claimed that the conversion of outdated tanks into this BMPT-72 configuration results in a combat vehicle with entirely new characteristics and capabilities, almost at the level of a BMPT Terminator-2.
The BMPT-72 was unveiled at the RAE event in 2013 in Nizhny Tagil. Despite active marketing, it was not adopted by the Russian Army, which instead favoured the Terminator-2 variant, nor by any international customers.
Compared to the Terminator-2, the BMPT-72 has its 30mm grenade launchers removed, which results in a reduced crew of three: commander, gunner-operator and driver.
The main armament of the BMPT-72 remains unchanged:
