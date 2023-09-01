To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Russia's UVZ makes new push to convert outdated T-72 tanks to BMPT 'Terminators'

1st September 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Riga

RSS

The BMPT-72 configuration offered does not feature the 30mm grenade launchers of the Terminator-2, meaning a crew of only three is needed. (Photo: via author)

Russia's UralVagonZavod (UVZ) is offering the conversion of older T-72 main battle tanks (MBTs) into BMPT-72 'Terminator'-style fire support vehicles. According to UVZ, this offering is primarily intended for international customers who possess ageing fleets of the tank.

A UVZ spokesperson claimed that the conversion of outdated tanks into this BMPT-72 configuration results in a combat vehicle with entirely new characteristics and capabilities, almost at the level of a BMPT Terminator-2.

The BMPT-72 was unveiled at the RAE event in 2013 in Nizhny Tagil. Despite active marketing, it was not adopted by the Russian Army, which instead favoured the Terminator-2 variant, nor by any international customers.

Compared to the Terminator-2, the BMPT-72 has its 30mm grenade launchers removed, which results in a reduced crew of three: commander, gunner-operator and driver.

The main armament of the BMPT-72 remains unchanged:

Alex Orlov

Author

Alex Orlov

Alex Orlov is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki.

Read full bio

