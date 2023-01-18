To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall wins major work order for US Army remote weapon stations

18th January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

CROWS is installed on numerous US Army combat vehicles, including the M1 Abrams tank. (Photo: US Army)

The agreement with CROWS prime contractor Kongsberg will extend Rheinmetall's involvement with the programme for another five years.

American Rheinmetall Systems has signed a framework agreement with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to deliver subsystems for the US Army's Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) programme. 

The framework contract runs for five years and covers supply of high-definition image-stabilised EO sensors (day cameras), weapon mounts and other assemblies.

Kongsberg has supplied more than 23,000 CROWS systems to 26 nations worldwide over 17 years. American Rheinmetall Systems has delivered subsystems since 2008 while also completing repair, overhaul and upgrade work to fielded systems.

'American Rheinmetall Systems is proud of our long-standing partnership with Kongsberg on the CROWS programme. We look forward to continuing our best-in-class delivery of this critical technology to our warfighters,' said Brad Hittle, president and CEO of American Rheinmetall Systems.

CROWS is interoperable with the MK19 Grenade Machine Gun, M2 .50cal machine gun, M240B machine gun, M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and Javelin missile. 

