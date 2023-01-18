Rheinmetall wins major work order for US Army remote weapon stations

American Rheinmetall Systems has signed a framework agreement with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to deliver subsystems for the US Army's Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) programme.

The framework contract runs for five years and covers supply of high-definition image-stabilised EO sensors (day cameras), weapon mounts and other assemblies.

Kongsberg has supplied more than 23,000 CROWS systems to 26 nations worldwide over 17 years. American Rheinmetall Systems has delivered subsystems since 2008 while also completing repair, overhaul and upgrade work to fielded systems.

Related Articles

US Marine Corps orders ACV-30 test vehicles with Kongsberg remote weapons station

AUSA 2022 - GDLS unveils the next generation of Abrams and Stryker

Indian Army looks for numerous ATVs, RWS and light bullet-proof vehicles

'American Rheinmetall Systems is proud of our long-standing partnership with Kongsberg on the CROWS programme. We look forward to continuing our best-in-class delivery of this critical technology to our warfighters,' said Brad Hittle, president and CEO of American Rheinmetall Systems.

CROWS is interoperable with the MK19 Grenade Machine Gun, M2 .50cal machine gun, M240B machine gun, M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and Javelin missile.