US Marine Corps orders ACV-30 test vehicles with Kongsberg remote weapons station

16th August 2022 - 17:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

ACV-30 with 30mm Kongsberg RWS. (Photo: DVIDS)

A full-rate production decision from the USMC for the ACV-30 may follow a period of testing.

The USMC has awarded BAE Systems Land & Armaments an $88 million contract modification to build multiple ACV-30 Production Representative Test Vehicles (PRTVs) equipped with the Kongsberg RT-20 30mm remote weapons station.

‘Once delivered, the PRTVs will undergo a period of testing prior to a full-rate production decision,’ BAE Systems stated on 15 August.

The modification brings to $1.91 billion the cumulative face value of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) contract for BAE Systems, according to the DoD.

Work will be completed by July 2025 at 14 US locations plus Norway and Italy.

ACV-30 is part of a family of vehicles that also includes personnel (ACV-P), command (ACV-C) and recovery (ACV-R) variants, all of which are being produced by BAE Systems under contract from the USMC.

BAE Systems is also conducting a study for the USMC on how a C4/UAS payload could be integrated with the ACV.

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

