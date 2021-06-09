US Army orders more M240s

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
Sole bidder FN America is to provide US troops with an undisclosed number of FN MAG M240 series 7.62mm machine gun variants and spare receivers, under a $92.1 million deal from US Army Contracting Command.
Work will be completed by June 2026, the DoD announced on 8 June.
FN America (the US subsidiary of Belgium-based FN Herstal) has manufactured nine variants of the M240 for the US armed forces.
The company also makes M249 Squad Automatic Weapon machine guns for the US Army, with the latest manufacturing contract due to expire in September 2025.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.