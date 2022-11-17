Indian Army looks for numerous ATVs, RWS and light bullet-proof vehicles
The Indian Army's acceptance of necessity for 375 light bullet-proof vehicles (LBPV) has been approved, the service announced on 4 November.
The LBPVs will be procured from India’s defence industry under a fast-track procurement route.
The army wants a protected 4x4 vehicle that can carry four soldiers in addition to a crew of the driver and co-driver. Ballistic protection should prevent penetration of 7.62mm rounds. There should be six firing ports for vehicle occupants, plus a roof hatch.
It also must have a manual transmission and a top speed of at least 60km/h on roads or 40km/h cross-country. A minimum payload
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Kalyani in India to export 155mm towed howitzers
India has achieved a notable first export sale of 155mm towed howitzers to an unnamed customer.
-
Latest security packages announced for Ukraine
Norway and the Netherlands have pledged further support to Ukraine under a British-led effort while additional US missiles and defence system are headed for the invaded country.
-
Norway exercises options for additional Hanwha K9 and K10 armoured vehicles
Norway is to acquire an additional four K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers and eight K10 ammunition resupply vehicles for delivery over the next two years.
-
Australia’s enhanced NASAMS air defence system comes together
More pieces have been assembled for Australia's NASAMS air defence system, while Spike LR2 missiles move forward too.