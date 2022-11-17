Indian Army looks for numerous ATVs, RWS and light bullet-proof vehicles

The Indian Army's acceptance of necessity for 375 light bullet-proof vehicles (LBPV) has been approved, the service announced on 4 November.

The LBPVs will be procured from India’s defence industry under a fast-track procurement route.

The army wants a protected 4x4 vehicle that can carry four soldiers in addition to a crew of the driver and co-driver. Ballistic protection should prevent penetration of 7.62mm rounds. There should be six firing ports for vehicle occupants, plus a roof hatch.

It also must have a manual transmission and a top speed of at least 60km/h on roads or 40km/h cross-country. A minimum payload