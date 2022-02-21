US Army 2SBCT fields Strykers upgraded with CROWS-J and CROWS

French MoD awards Nexter contract to develop Caesar 6x6 Mark II
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (2SBCT) in the 4th Infantry Division of the US Army has begun fielding and training activities with the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) and CROWS-Javelin (CROWS-J) at Fort Carson, Colorado.
With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. A picture of a line of Strykers awaiting upgrades at Fort Carson was published on 17 February on the DVIDS website.
Fielding the new systems is part of a larger effort to give Strykers more lethal capabilities and enhance the US Army’s ability to detect, identify and destroy targets as well as to achieve overmatch against peer threats.
CROWS and CROWS-J also improve crew safety and survivability by allowing soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker, providing a more lethal approach to eliminating threats from a distance.
The 2SBCT began its transition from a light infantry brigade to a Stryker brigade in mid-2020 and it became fully mission-capable as a Stryker brigade in late 2021.
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
Rheinmetall has armed its Lynx IFV chassis with a 120mm gun for mechanised fire support and antitank operations.
Polish plans to buy the most advanced variant of the Abrams MBT have received a boost after approval from the US State Department.
Göker performs multiple functions with a different CONOPS from previous Turkish 35mm guns.
The US Army has allocated $7.3 billion to purchase 15,425 JLTVs, potentially including hybrid or electric-drive vehicles to reduce fuel consumption.
Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.