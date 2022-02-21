US Army 2SBCT fields Strykers upgraded with CROWS-J and CROWS

Strykers awaiting upgrades at Fort Carson. (Photo: DVIDS)

With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. CROWS and CROWS-J improve crew safety and survivability by allowing for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker.

The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (2SBCT) in the 4th Infantry Division of the US Army has begun fielding and training activities with the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) and CROWS-Javelin (CROWS-J) at Fort Carson, Colorado.

A picture of a line of Strykers awaiting upgrades at Fort Carson was published on 17 February on the DVIDS website.

Fielding the new systems is part of a larger effort to give Strykers more lethal capabilities and enhance the US Army’s ability to detect, identify and destroy targets as well as to achieve overmatch against peer threats.

The 2SBCT began its transition from a light infantry brigade to a Stryker brigade in mid-2020 and it became fully mission-capable as a Stryker brigade in late 2021.