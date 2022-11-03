To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kongsberg on contract to extend CROWS production for US Army

3rd November 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

More than 18,000 CROWS systems have been delivered to the US military. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Kongsberg has been awarded a five-year contract by the US Army for continued delivery of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station.

The US Army has awarded a five-year IDIQ contract worth up to $1.498 billion to Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace for continued delivery of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS

Kongsberg has delivered more than 18,000 M151 and M153 CROWS systems to the US armed forces. 

'With this award, Kongsberg and the US government will be able to fully realise the investments made in the Tech Refresh systems and bring those capabilities to new and existing customers both in the US and abroad... The [CROWS] Tech Refresh systems are designed to provide greater stand-off, increased precision and networking capabilities as well as vastly improved situational awareness in addition to being backwards-compatible,' said Eirik Tord Jensen, executive VP for Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Land Systems Division.

