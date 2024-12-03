I/ITSEC 2024: US Army and University of Southern California to develop portable ship simulator
The Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL) of the US Army Engineer Research and Development Centre (ERDC) is working with the University of Southern California – Institute for Creative Technologies (USC ICT) to develop a portable ship simulator.
The capability has been engineered under the Watercraft and Ship Simulator of the Future (WSSOF) project and is intended to prepare soldiers for deployment in multi-domain operations, as well as for easily transitioning from one domain to another during maritime littoral operations.
It involves the use of improved numerical simulations of vessel movements and computational speeds in order to provide hyper-realistic ship motion
