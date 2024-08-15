Rheinmetall looks to strengthen position in US as it bids for $60 billion in contracts
Rheinmetall has agreed to buy US vehicle specialist Loc Performance Products in a strategic purchase designed to better position the German company in its bids for the US Army XM30 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and Common Tactical Truck (CTT) programmes.
Aside from those two programmes, the US Army has M1E3 main battle tank and new robotic combat vehicle in its sights in the medium-to-long term and already has the Booker M10 in production, placing massive demands on the manufacturing base over the next two decades.
These demands have raised fears of a bottleneck in production with only two big industrial
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Contract signed for delayed US Air Force E-7A deal
The UK and US have ordered the Boeing 737 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system which is already operated by Australia (E-7 Wedgetail), South Korea (Peace Eye) and Turkey (Peace Eagle).
-
Norway cleared for HIMARS purchase worth $580 million
HIMARS weapons have been in high demand with systems provided to Ukraine, Poland placing an order, Australia and Morocco being approved for Foreign Military Sales, Taiwan ordering more and the Netherlands requesting systems.
-
Long-range strike: US announces European hypersonic missile deployment
The US plans to deploy a suite of long-range precision strike missiles, including developmental hypersonics, to counter the advanced precision strike systems of Russia and China. It will form part of the US Army’s Multi Domain Task Force (MDTF) to enhance European long-range fires capabilities and include SM-6 air defence, Tomahawk cruise missiles and HIMARS batteries.
-
Iron Fist ordered for more CV90 IFVs
The Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) is already in service on BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and is being used on Israeli vehicles conducting operations in Gaza.
-
NATO partners send Patriot GEM-T missiles to Germany
The NATO Support and Procurement Agency will allow other nations to replenish German stock donated to Ukraine.