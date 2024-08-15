To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Rheinmetall looks to strengthen position in US as it bids for $60 billion in contracts

15th August 2024 - 12:38 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

American Rheinmetall’s XM30 design. (Photo: American Rheinmetall Vehicles)

The US has major vehicle contracts looming, a challenge for the small number of large companies, but Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology has identified Rheinmetall America as potential new player.

Rheinmetall has agreed to buy US vehicle specialist Loc Performance Products in a strategic purchase designed to better position the German company in its bids for the US Army XM30 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and Common Tactical Truck (CTT) programmes.

Aside from those two programmes, the US Army has M1E3 main battle tank and new robotic combat vehicle in its sights in the medium-to-long term and already has the Booker M10 in production, placing massive demands on the manufacturing base over the next two decades.

These demands have raised fears of a bottleneck in production with only two big industrial

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

