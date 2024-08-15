Rheinmetall looks to strengthen position in US as it bids for $60 billion in contracts

Rheinmetall has agreed to buy US vehicle specialist Loc Performance Products in a strategic purchase designed to better position the German company in its bids for the US Army XM30 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and Common Tactical Truck (CTT) programmes.

Aside from those two programmes, the US Army has M1E3 main battle tank and new robotic combat vehicle in its sights in the medium-to-long term and already has the Booker M10 in production, placing massive demands on the manufacturing base over the next two decades.

These demands have raised fears of a bottleneck in production with only two big industrial