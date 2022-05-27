Rheinmetall extends range of 155mm artillery
As shown in ongoing combat operations in Ukraine, conventional tube artillery and artillery rocket systems still play a major role on the battlefield with one of the user requirements being to increase range.
Using internal R&D funding, Rheinmetall Waffe Munition of Germany has been developing a new 155mm Extended Range Charge (ERC) since 2017, and the company hopes that it will be qualified later in 2022.
Using the ERC results in a 10-15% increase in range, according to Rheinmetall.
Trials of the ERC have been carried out in Germany, South Africa and the US with a number of artillery
