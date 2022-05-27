To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall extends range of 155mm artillery

27th May 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

The latest Extended Range Charge is being marketed for use with 155mm/52cal weapons (left) and 155mm/39cal weapons (right) to give an increase in range. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall hopes its 155mm Extended Range Charge will pass qualification tests in the second half of 2022.

As shown in ongoing combat operations in Ukraine, conventional tube artillery and artillery rocket systems still play a major role on the battlefield with one of the user requirements being to increase range.

Using internal R&D funding, Rheinmetall Waffe Munition of Germany has been developing a new 155mm Extended Range Charge (ERC) since 2017, and the company hopes that it will be qualified later in 2022.

Using the ERC results in a 10-15% increase in range, according to Rheinmetall.

Trials of the ERC have been carried out in Germany, South Africa and the US with a number of artillery

