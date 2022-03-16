GIWS waits for green light on SMArt 155 munition Phase 2

German company Gesellschaft fur Intelligente Wirksysteme (GIWS) has completed the Phase 1 contract to resume production of the sensor-fuzed SMArt 155mm artillery projectile, which is also known by its German Army designation of DM702/DM702A1.

The completed Phase 1 contract aimed to source the elements that are required to restart production as the existing stored SMArt 155 projectiles will eventually run out of shelf life.

A Phase 2 contract was expected in 2021 but this has now slipped and is now expected before the summer recess of the German parliament, according to a representative of GIWS (a JV between Diehl Defence