GIWS waits for green light on SMArt 155 munition Phase 2

French Armed Forces receive around 60,000 HK416F assault rifles
Deliveries to date of HK416F assault rifles equate to 50% of the total amount acquired by the MoD in 2016.
German company Gesellschaft fur Intelligente Wirksysteme (GIWS) has completed the Phase 1 contract to resume production of the sensor-fuzed SMArt 155mm artillery projectile, which is also known by its German Army designation of DM702/DM702A1.
The completed Phase 1 contract aimed to source the elements that are required to restart production as the existing stored SMArt 155 projectiles will eventually run out of shelf life.
A Phase 2 contract was expected in 2021 but this has now slipped and is now expected before the summer recess of the German parliament, according to a representative of GIWS (a JV between Diehl Defence
Which countries, if any, could supply Ukraine with extra S-300 SAM systems?
For a number of years, India has been seeking close-in air defence systems to protect its airbases.
Swiss Army artillery units will be equipped from 2024 with the latest RUAG Defence 120mm Cobra smoothbore recoiling mortar system on a modified GDELS-Mowag Piranha IV 8x8 APC.
India's home-grown delivery of towed howitzers has been stuttering, but progress is now being made.
Nioa is trialling T-Worx’s smart gun rail system, which could be brought into use with the Australian Defence Force.