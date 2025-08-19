Raytheon and Diehl Defence sign deal to co-produce Stinger missiles in Europe

Raytheon and Diehl Defence have announced a deal to co-produce the Stinger surface-to-air missile in Europe.

According to both companies, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would allow for key parts of the missile to be co-produced and lay groundwork for the extension of their production at Diehl Defence.

Diehl Defence said that company is currently exploring options for how to increase production capacity, both at existing sites and at other locations.

Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch said: “For Diehl Defence, relaunching production for Stinger missiles builds on our proven capabilities and expertise in that product range and fits seamlessly in