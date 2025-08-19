To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Raytheon and Diehl Defence sign deal to co-produce Stinger missiles in Europe

Raytheon and Diehl Defence sign deal to co-produce Stinger missiles in Europe

19th August 2025 - 17:10 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

US Marine Corps fire a FIM-92 Stinger missile during a live-fire range. (Photo: US Army)

An agreement has been signed that will extend Stinger missile system production to Europe with Diehl Defence currently looking at manufacturing locations.

Raytheon and Diehl Defence have announced a deal to co-produce the Stinger surface-to-air missile in Europe.

According to both companies, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would allow for key parts of the missile to be co-produced and lay groundwork for the extension of their production at Diehl Defence.

Diehl Defence said that company is currently exploring options for how to increase production capacity, both at existing sites and at other locations.

Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch said: “For Diehl Defence, relaunching production for Stinger missiles builds on our proven capabilities and expertise in that product range and fits seamlessly in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us