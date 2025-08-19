Raytheon and Diehl Defence sign deal to co-produce Stinger missiles in Europe
Raytheon and Diehl Defence have announced a deal to co-produce the Stinger surface-to-air missile in Europe.
According to both companies, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would allow for key parts of the missile to be co-produced and lay groundwork for the extension of their production at Diehl Defence.
Diehl Defence said that company is currently exploring options for how to increase production capacity, both at existing sites and at other locations.
Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch said: “For Diehl Defence, relaunching production for Stinger missiles builds on our proven capabilities and expertise in that product range and fits seamlessly in
More from Land Warfare
-
New version of Altay tank to be delivered “soon” with Turkish engine for later iterations
The first of the Altay T1 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) will have a South Korean power pack while later Atlay T2s will be fitted with the locally made BMC BATU engine.
-
Lockheed Martin wins deals for missiles and systems worth $5 billion
There continues to be an insatiable desire for air-defence and air-launched missiles and systems in the US and worldwide. Lockheed Martin’s latest deals reinforce the demand and highlight the supply chain challenge for manufacturing solid rocket motors.
-
Bahrain approved for $500 million HIMARS order as production surges
Lockheed Martin’s M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is being widely ordered and deployed. The company has been working to ramp up production while continuing work to design and produce more potent missiles.
-
Kongsberg Defence Australia cashes in with government support for exports
Kongsberg Defence Australia is building on the supply of Naval Strike Missile (NSM) systems to Australia to win exports with the support of the government through its Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) enterprise and Global Supply Chain Program.
-
Mack Defense receives new contract as push to refresh trucks continues
Mack Defense’s M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) builds on a commercial vehicle but comes off a dedicated production line. The deal follows previous orders, including orders for Oshkosh’s Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, along with other logistics and forward-deployed trucks worldwide.
-
Milrem THeMIS robot tests weapon firing to beyond one kilometre
The Milrem Robotics Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) has seen extensive service in Ukraine with an additional six ordered for Ukraine in May.