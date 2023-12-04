Poland to spend billions of dollars on K9 howitzers as it continues massive equipment refresh
South Korea’s Hanwha has signed a deal with Poland for 152 K9 howitzers, part of a massive effort by the country’s government to re-equip its forces and fully move on from legacy Cold War equipment such as Mi-series helicopters, as well as MiG and Sukhoi fighters
The contract was signed on 4 December and has been valued at KRW3.4 trillion (US$2.6 billion) with deliveries expected by 2027.
The deal was built on a framework agreement signed between Poland and Hanwha in July last year for the supply of 672 K9 howitzers and 288 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The first contract
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Oshkosh lands JLTV order from Israel
November was a good month for Oshkosh Defence and JLTV orders, and December has started just as well with the company contracted to supply 75 vehicles to Israel.
-
The Abrams tank: US heavy metal looks set to roll on for decades
The Abrams tank has been the mainstay of US battle groups for decades and looks set to continue its substantive role beyond 2050. Further upgrades have been proposed for the in-demand MBT as plans are unveiled for a substantially updated new version.
-
Swiss Leopards to fill holes left by Ukraine-bound tanks
Switzerland has sold 25 retired Leopard 2 MBTs but only after Germany asserted that the tanks would stay with NATO or EU partners, to respect Swiss policy of neutrality.