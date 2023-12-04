To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Poland to spend billions of dollars on K9 howitzers as it continues massive equipment refresh

Poland to spend billions of dollars on K9 howitzers as it continues massive equipment refresh

4th December 2023 - 17:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Poland has ordered Hanwha K9 howitzers. (Photo: Hanwha)

The deal between Poland and Hanwha has been valued at US$2.6 billion and is part of a larger agreement for 672 K9 howitzers and 288 Chunmoo MLRS.

South Korea’s Hanwha has signed a deal with Poland for 152 K9 howitzers, part of a massive effort by the country’s government to re-equip its forces and fully move on from legacy Cold War equipment such as Mi-series helicopters, as well as MiG and Sukhoi fighters

The contract was signed on 4 December and has been valued at KRW3.4 trillion (US$2.6 billion) with deliveries expected by 2027.

The deal was built on a framework agreement signed between Poland and Hanwha in July last year for the supply of 672 K9 howitzers and 288 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The first contract

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

