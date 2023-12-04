Poland to spend billions of dollars on K9 howitzers as it continues massive equipment refresh

South Korea’s Hanwha has signed a deal with Poland for 152 K9 howitzers, part of a massive effort by the country’s government to re-equip its forces and fully move on from legacy Cold War equipment such as Mi-series helicopters, as well as MiG and Sukhoi fighters

The contract was signed on 4 December and has been valued at KRW3.4 trillion (US$2.6 billion) with deliveries expected by 2027.

The deal was built on a framework agreement signed between Poland and Hanwha in July last year for the supply of 672 K9 howitzers and 288 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The first contract