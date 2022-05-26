To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Poland seeks 500 HIMARS launchers

26th May 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Ben Vogel in London

RSS

M142 HIMARS launcher in use with the US Army. (Photo: DoD)

Poland is requesting 500 HIMARS launchers to boost its precision-strike artillery capabilities.

Poland intends to acquire 500 units of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher under its WR-300 Homar procurement programme, after defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak on 26 May announced he has signed a Letter of Request to the US federal government.

Poland previously ordered 20 Lockheed Martin-made HIMARS launchers via the FMS mechanism, with the first deliveries due in 2023. On 25 April, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency announced that it is establishing lifecycle management support for HIMARS launchers operated by Poland and Romania.

If more HIMARS launchers are acquired, said Błaszczak, there would be sufficient numbers to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us