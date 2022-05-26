Poland seeks 500 HIMARS launchers

Poland intends to acquire 500 units of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher under its WR-300 Homar procurement programme, after defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak on 26 May announced he has signed a Letter of Request to the US federal government.

Poland previously ordered 20 Lockheed Martin-made HIMARS launchers via the FMS mechanism, with the first deliveries due in 2023. On 25 April, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency announced that it is establishing lifecycle management support for HIMARS launchers operated by Poland and Romania.

If more HIMARS launchers are acquired, said Błaszczak, there would be sufficient numbers to