Eurosatory 2026: Savox launches MissionCore battlefield integration platform

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Savox Communications has launched MissionCore, a new platform intended to help armed forces integrate voice, video and data across existing battlefield networks while reducing reliance on proprietary architectures.

Unveiled ahead of Eurosatory 2026, MissionCore uses an open, software-defined, internet protocol (IP)-based architecture designed to support C4ISR applications.

According to Savox, the platform addresses challenges created by fragmented military systems and legacy technologies that can hinder interoperability and slow the integration of operational data.

MissionCore combines voice, video and sensor inputs into a single operational environment, enabling information from multiple sources to be processed and presented in a unified format. The company said the system is intended to improve situational awareness while reducing the cognitive burden on operators.

The platform supports both broad and narrowband military networks, as well as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, video feeds and sensor inputs. Savox added that MissionCore has been designed to integrate with battle management systems and artificial intelligence (AI) applications while aligning with NATO Generic Vehicle Architecture standards.

Supporting the platform are new hardware components, including a data processing unit (DPU) and data routing unit (DRU), which provide processing, routing and integration capabilities for mission-critical voice, video and data.

Jerry Kettunen, CEO of Savox Communications, said the system was designed to help defence organisations modernise without replacing existing equipment.

“MissionCore removes the barriers created by fragmented systems,” he said. “It gives defence forces a unified platform to integrate existing assets, accelerate decision-making, and modernise on their own terms without being locked into closed architectures.”

The launch reflects growing demand for open-system architectures capable of connecting disparate platforms and sensors across increasingly data-intensive operational environments.

As armed forces seek to improve multidomain connectivity, systems that can integrate legacy and next-generation capabilities are becoming an increasingly important area of investment.