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Bittium deploys AI to turn combat radios into EW sensors

15th June 2026 - 09:00 GMT | by David Hurst

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Under the ﻿Integrated Spectrum Situational Awareness (ISSA) concept, applying a software upgrade to Bittium’s tactical radios allows them to automatically scan a broad radio-frequency spectrum. (Photo: Bittium)

Bittiium’s Integrated Spectrum Situational Awareness concept, developed in partnership with MarshallAI, allows tactical radios to act as EW sensors via a software upgrade, integrating equipment already in use with new electromagnetic capabilities, and leveraging existing networks as multi-sensor electronic warfare (EW) assets.

Building on previous implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in its systems, Finnish company Bittium’s latest work in partnership with specialist firm MarshallAI enables radios already in the field to act as an intelligent sensor that can analyse and monitor the electromagnetic operating environment in real time.

Here, AI does not replace dedicated EW systems but serves as a complementary element, according to Matti Passoja, director of product management – defence and security at Bittium, Specialist EW equipment is often demanding in terms of size, weight and power, and requires specialist personnel to use it. 

The AI-enabled radio concept draws on existing infrastructure, with the

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David Hurst

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David Hurst

David Hurst is Director of Branded Content at Shephard Group.

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