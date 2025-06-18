To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paris Air Show 2025: Embraer chalks up another win as Lithuania picks C-390

18th June 2025 - 19:56 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Lithuania has been negotiations to sign a contract for C-390s. (Image: Embraer)

Just this week Portugal signed for a sixth C-390 with the add-on of an option for 10 for other NATO countries. In April, Sweden signed for four and in December last year Slovakia agreed to buy three, while in the same month an undisclosed country agreed to buy two.

Lithuania has chosen Embraer’s C-390 Millenium tactical transport aircraft with further negotiations to begin and a contract is expected within months. It is believed the order will be for three aircraft.

The timeline to contract was outlined by Lithuania’s Vice-Minister of National Defence Loreta Maskaliovienė who described the aircraft as “the most suitable platform to meet our national military operational requirements”.

Embraer said that the deal would “include industrial cooperation that will provide opportunities for MRO [maintenance, repair and overhaul] capabilities, parts co-production and partnerships with knowledge institutes.”

Lithuania joins a growing number of European and NATO countries to have

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

