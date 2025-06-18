Paris Air Show 2025: Embraer chalks up another win as Lithuania picks C-390

Lithuania has chosen Embraer’s C-390 Millenium tactical transport aircraft with further negotiations to begin and a contract is expected within months. It is believed the order will be for three aircraft.

The timeline to contract was outlined by Lithuania’s Vice-Minister of National Defence Loreta Maskaliovienė who described the aircraft as “the most suitable platform to meet our national military operational requirements”.

Embraer said that the deal would “include industrial cooperation that will provide opportunities for MRO [maintenance, repair and overhaul] capabilities, parts co-production and partnerships with knowledge institutes.”

Lithuania joins a growing number of European and NATO countries to have