Paris Air Show 2025: Embraer chalks up another win as Lithuania picks C-390
Lithuania has chosen Embraer’s C-390 Millenium tactical transport aircraft with further negotiations to begin and a contract is expected within months. It is believed the order will be for three aircraft.
The timeline to contract was outlined by Lithuania’s Vice-Minister of National Defence Loreta Maskaliovienė who described the aircraft as “the most suitable platform to meet our national military operational requirements”.
Embraer said that the deal would “include industrial cooperation that will provide opportunities for MRO [maintenance, repair and overhaul] capabilities, parts co-production and partnerships with knowledge institutes.”
Lithuania joins a growing number of European and NATO countries to have
More from Paris Air Show 2025
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Fulgur air defence missile revealed in anticipation of potential market
The missile was first unveiled at SeaFuture 2023 and later at the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2024. Operational delivery is expected in 2028.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Aarok to be offered to India
Turgis Gaillard and Bharat Forge have signed an MoU to offer the Aarok, produced in India, to the Indian Ministry of Defence. The UAV could satisfy the country’s desire for an indigenous MALE UAV, offering an alternative to the TAPAS BH-201 that has had a rocky development.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Poland orders Apache targeting systems and will establish local support facility
In 2024, Poland agreed to purchase 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache combat helicopters in a deal worth as much as US$12 billion. The deal included 97 AN/ASQ-170 modernised target acquisition and designation sight/AN/AAR-11 modernised pilot night vision sensors (M-TADS/PNVS).
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus and France sign framework agreement for VSR-700
The framework agreement is for the future acquisition of the system under the French Navy’s SDAM programme. The agreement also paves the way for cooperation with other nations via government-to-government agreements.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Milkor and Hanwha partner to integrate the latter’s SAR payload into the Milkor 380
Hanwha Systems and Milkor announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paris Air Show to integrate the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system into the Milkor 380 drone.