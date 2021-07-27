OMFV shows more signs of life

US Army Futures Command (AFC) is once again attempting to make progress with the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme, with the aim of replacing an ageing fleet of M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

In the latest development, US Army Contracting Command issued contracts on 23 July for five industry teams to develop Phase 2 digital concept designs for OMFV.

The total award value for all five contracts is approximately $299.4 million.

One consortium, called Team Lynx (American Rheinmetall Vehicles, Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Textron Systems and Allison Transmission), is offering a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solution based ...