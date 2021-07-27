To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

OMFV shows more signs of life

27th July 2021 - 18:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Not for the first time, the KF41 Lynx IFV is being put forward as a solution for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programme. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programme is moving forward at a deliberate pace, after five industry teams received Phase 2 digital concept design contracts.

US Army Futures Command (AFC) is once again attempting to make progress with the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme, with the aim of replacing an ageing fleet of M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

In the latest development, US Army Contracting Command issued contracts on 23 July for five industry teams to develop Phase 2 digital concept designs for OMFV.

The total award value for all five contracts is approximately $299.4 million.

One consortium, called Team Lynx (American Rheinmetall Vehicles, Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Textron Systems and Allison Transmission), is offering a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solution based ...

