To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New UAS family promises man-portable close air support

15th March 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

QuadCas:MXT can carry up to six anti-personnel projectiles and return to the user after firing. (Image: BothwellRoyal)

The QuadCAS UAS range developed by BothwellRoyal comprises two single-use remote anti-personnel weapons and a multi-projectile reusable carrier.

Swedish-South African defence startup BothwellRoyal has unveiled QuadCAS, a UAS it says is designed specifically for close air support.

The system has three variants. QuadCAS:M250x and QuadCAS:M500 are single-use remotely operated kinetic anti-personnel weapons, with the M500 described as having an explosive yield equivalent to an 81mm mortar shell. 

QuadCAS:MXT meanwhile is a multi-use platform that can carry a payload of two, four or six anti-personnel projectiles and returns to its operator those projectiles have been fired. QuadCAS weighs under 2kg and several can be carried by a soldier, the company says.

QuadCAS is currently in final stages of testing and will be open for orders by the end of March, with delivery availability later this year. 

BothwellRoyal founder Robert MacMurray said: 'With its lightweight and portable design, the QuadCAS range offers a cost-effective solution that can make a major difference in combat situations and significantly reduce the chance of collateral damage.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us