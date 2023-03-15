New UAS family promises man-portable close air support
Swedish-South African defence startup BothwellRoyal has unveiled QuadCAS, a UAS it says is designed specifically for close air support.
The system has three variants. QuadCAS:M250x and QuadCAS:M500 are single-use remotely operated kinetic anti-personnel weapons, with the M500 described as having an explosive yield equivalent to an 81mm mortar shell.
QuadCAS:MXT meanwhile is a multi-use platform that can carry a payload of two, four or six anti-personnel projectiles and returns to its operator those projectiles have been fired. QuadCAS weighs under 2kg and several can be carried by a soldier, the company says.
QuadCAS is currently in final stages of testing and will be open for orders by the end of March, with delivery availability later this year.
BothwellRoyal founder Robert MacMurray said: 'With its lightweight and portable design, the QuadCAS range offers a cost-effective solution that can make a major difference in combat situations and significantly reduce the chance of collateral damage.'
