NATO procurement agency orders Carl-Gustaf multi-role weapon system

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has placed a €60 million (US$65 million) order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf man-portable multi-role weapon systems for use with four of the organisation’s member countries.

The contract was placed as part of a framework agreement between Saab and the NSPA regarding Carl-Gustaf, including ammunition and equipment, with the contract expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2027.

Saab describes the new M4 as “lighter, better and faster” than the previous M3. The M4 weighs under 7kg and measures less than 1m, while the M3 weighs 10kg and is 1.06m long. It is mostly used as an anti-tank or anti-structure weapon.

Several orders have been placed for Carl-Gustaf weapon systems, ammunition and equipment in the past few years, some of which has been in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Poland became the latest operator of the system when it was announced earlier this month that it had placed a SEK12.9 billion (US$1.2 billion) with manufacturer Saab.

Canada donated Carl-Gustaf M2 systems to Ukraine as part of a large package of support, including Leopard tanks and ammunition, for the east European country and has been looking at how it is going to replace this drawdown in stocks and equipment.

Last year the US placed a $105 million order for Carl-Gustaf systems and in July last year Australia placed a $37.4 million order. In 2022, Lithuania placed an order and in 2021 Estonia began to receive systems.