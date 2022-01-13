To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Lithuania joins the Carl-Gustaf M4 club

13th January 2022 - 13:07 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Lithuania is now part of the Baltic framework agreement for the Carl-Gustaf anti-tank weapon. (Photo: Saab)

Lithuania joins fellow Baltic republics Estonia and Latvia as partners with Sweden in the Carl-Gustaf framework agreement.

Saab on 11 January announced a framework agreement with the Lithuanian MoD for the Carl-Gustaf M4 shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless anti-tank weapon and ammunition.

As an initial step, the Lithuanian Defence Material Agency placed a SEK150 million ($16.8 million) order for ammunition as it seeks to improve its short-range anti-tank capabilities and promote interoperability with NATO allies.

Estonia, Latvia and Sweden are already part of the framework agreement. Estonia received its first batch of M4s in December 2021.

Lithuania already equips its ground forces with the Carl-Gustaf M2 and M3 variants, in service since the mid-1990s.

Since the Carl-Gustaf M4 launch in 2014, Saab has signed contracts with 14 different national military customers for the system.

‘The wide range of ammunition provides extreme tactical flexibility, ready for any combat situation, delivering faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness,’ the company claims.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users