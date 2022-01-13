Lithuania joins the Carl-Gustaf M4 club

German Army seeks maintenance support for mine clearance vehicles
Germany intends to issue a four-year maintenance contract for 32 Keiler mine clearance vehicles.
Saab on 11 January announced a framework agreement with the Lithuanian MoD for the Carl-Gustaf M4 shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless anti-tank weapon and ammunition.
As an initial step, the Lithuanian Defence Material Agency placed a SEK150 million ($16.8 million) order for ammunition as it seeks to improve its short-range anti-tank capabilities and promote interoperability with NATO allies.
Estonia, Latvia and Sweden are already part of the framework agreement. Estonia received its first batch of M4s in December 2021.
Lithuania already equips its ground forces with the Carl-Gustaf M2 and M3 variants, in service since the mid-1990s.
Since the Carl-Gustaf M4 launch in 2014, Saab has signed contracts with 14 different national military customers for the system.
‘The wide range of ammunition provides extreme tactical flexibility, ready for any combat situation, delivering faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness,’ the company claims.
Germany intends to issue a four-year maintenance contract for 32 Keiler mine clearance vehicles.
Aimpoint, an established provider of sights to many armed forces around the world, has released its newest red dot sight.
MTL Advanced has been selected by WFEL to join the Artec-led team which will deliver the UK’s Boxer armoured vehicles.
The Protected Evacuation Vehicle (PEV) will equip all three logistics battalions of the Belgium Army and will provide safe and swift recovery of ground platforms in zones of operations and conflict abroad.
India has a large inventory of old-fashioned antiaircraft cannons, but there could finally be light at the end of the barrel with a newly issued RfP.
Canberra has given a green light for the Australian Army to get new armour and combat engineer vehicles.