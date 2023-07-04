Saab wins A$56 million contract for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons
The Australian Department of Defence has ordered additional Saab Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless anti-tank rifles in a deal worth A$56 million ($37.44 million) with deliveries expected in 2024-2025. The weapons will be fitted with Saab’s new Fire Control Device, FCD 558.
Saab Australia managing director, Andy Keough, said the deal reinforces 'Saab’s support for the ADF from these advanced weapons through to ground-based air defence solutions, battle management systems and world-leading deployable health and infrastructure services'.
'This order continues Saab’s longstanding relationship with the Australian Defence Force.'
The Carl-Gustaf system is supplied to more than 40 countries around the world including the US.
In September 2018, the Australian Army placed an order for an undisclosed number of Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon systems to be delivered in 2020. This US$18 million contract was signed in April 2019.
The UK also recently ordered Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles worth nearly £5 million ($6.3 million) from Saab to replenish munitions gifted to Ukraine. The deal includes weapon systems, sights, ammunition and training.
