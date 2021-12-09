First Carl-Gustaf M4 batch reaches Estonia

Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle. (Photo: Saab)

The Carl-Gustaf M4 will ‘dramatically’ increase the short-range anti-tank capabilities of Estonian forces.

The first shipment of 300 Carl-Gustaf M4 shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless anti-tank weapons on order from Saab for Estonia has arrived in the country, the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) announced on 9 December.

ECDI placed a joint €1.3 million ($1.43 million) order with Latvia in May 2020 for the Carl-Gustaf M4, with Saab to complete deliveries by 2022.

The M4 will supplement M2 and M3 variants already in use by the Estonian Defence Forces. At 7kg, it weighs half as much as the M2 predecessor and is 13cm shorter.

The new weapons ‘will dramatically increase short-range anti-tank capabilities’, said Ramil Lipp, head of armaments procurement at the ECDI.

Saab designed the M4 to fire three types of armour-piercing ammunition, three types of multi-purpose ammunition to destroy buildings and transport vehicles, and two types of anti-personnel ammunition, as well as smoke and illumination grenades.

‘The Carl-Gustaf grenade launcher is part of the standard armaments of the infantry division, providing units with strong anti-armour capabilities,’ said Maj Risto Pärtel, Chief of Ordnance at the Estonian Defence Forces. ‘The first to receive the new weapons are manoeuvring units, which are the main impact force of the Defence Forces.’