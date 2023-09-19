Saab receives $104.9 million order from US for AT4 and Carl-Gustaf ammunition

The Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) framework agreement was originally signed in 2019 and the extension will allow the US to place orders for Saab’s close combat solutions up to an additional $422 million.

The new order within the framework includes AT4CS RS systems and the latest high-explosive round for the Carl-Gustaf Weapon System, HE 448, designated as HE 441E in the US.

The AT4CS RS is a soldier-portable and fully disposable anti-armour system which entered service the US Army in 1985 and since then 700,000 systems have been delivered to US forces. Fifteen countries around the world currently deploy the AT4CS RS and/or its variants.

Related Articles

US Army orders Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4 systems

US orders additional Carl-Gustaf ammunition and AT4 systems

The deal follows one 12 months ago worth $81.4 million for the same equipment under the 2019 IDIQ framework and a $100 million order in July 2020.

Since 1987, Saab has delivered more than 600,000 AT4s, both directly and under license, to US forces. The AT4 family has been exported to more than 25 countries, with over 300,000 produced under licence by ATK for US forces as the M136.