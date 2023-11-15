Canada weighs up options to replace equipment sent to Ukraine

The Canadian government has been pondering how to replace much of the C$2.4 billion (US$1.7 billion) in military assistance donations it has committed to Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, according to Canada’s Department of National Defense (DND).

‘Discussions are ongoing regarding the replenishment of all capabilities provided by the donated equipment,’ DND spokesperson Andrew McKelvey told Shephard.

While some of the equipment was purchased specifically for Ukraine, much of it came from the inventory of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Replenishing the CAF stocks would be expected to take years and equipment would not necessarily be replaced on