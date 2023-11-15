To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canada weighs up options to replace equipment sent to Ukraine

15th November 2023 - 14:02 GMT | by Marc Selinger in Washington DC

Canadian Armed Forces members firing a M777 Howitzer during a military exercise in Latvia in September 2023. (Photo: Corporal Lynette Ai Dang via CAF)

Canada has been considering its plans for replacing military equipment donated to Ukraine for its fight against invading Russia forces, including howitzers, tanks, missiles and small arms.

The Canadian government has been pondering how to replace much of the C$2.4 billion (US$1.7 billion) in military assistance donations it has committed to Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, according to Canada’s Department of National Defense (DND).

‘Discussions are ongoing regarding the replenishment of all capabilities provided by the donated equipment,’ DND spokesperson Andrew McKelvey told Shephard.

While some of the equipment was purchased specifically for Ukraine, much of it came from the inventory of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Replenishing the CAF stocks would be expected to take years and equipment would not necessarily be replaced on

