Saab receives Carl-Gustaf M4 order from Poland and gets greenlight for Indian factory

Poland has become the latest operator of the Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-rocket shoulder launched weapon with the announcement on 4 March that it had placed a SEK12.9 billion (US$1.2 million) with manufacturer Saab.

The contract will be for launchers, ammunition and training equipment with a contract period of 2024–27 and the company saying it expected the order to be booked before the middle of the year.

The announcement of the contract came on the same day that Saab said it had received approval for 100% ownership of Carl-Gustaf manufacturing facility in India which will help it meet industrial ‘Make in India’ requirements.

Saab’s Carl-Gustaf system has been in service with the Indian Army since 1976 and is the main shoulder launched weapon in the Indian Armed Forces.

The ammunition family has been expanded to include four anti-armour rounds, four multi-role/anti-structure rounds, three anti-personnel rounds and two support (smoke and illumination) rounds. In addition, there will be two types of 84mm practice rounds, and 20mm and 7.62mm training ammunition.

Saab has also developed a ‘smart’ high-explosive (HE) round and a guided missile concept. The new munitions will be able to fully utilise the smart features integrated in the M4 variant, including an ability to wirelessly programme the round’s fuse using data from an integrated fire control system.