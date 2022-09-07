To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MSPO 2022: MBDA engages with early stage Narew SHORAD and more

7th September 2022 - 09:55 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Kielce

The first pair of iLaunchers on Jelcz trucks for Mała Narew are being integrated and tested before their delivery to the Polish Armed Forces for air defence. (Photo: PGZ)

Work continues on maturing Polish concepts for integrated air defence, including integration of CAMM and CAMM-ER missiles from MBDA.

In April this year, the Polish MoD decided to develop an early stage Narew short-range air defence (SHORAD) system called Mała Narew (Llittle Narew), to include some components of the Narew system in its final configuration; certain components with initial proven capabilities; and some interim systems.

This decision opened the way for rapid integration of MBDA CAMM missiles with a Polish radar and C2 system.

In a briefing on Narew milestones, held during the opening day of MSPO 2022 in Kielce on 6-9 September, Polish Armament Group (PGZ) officials explained that tests are in progress of the first two iLaunchers mounted

