MSPO 2022: MBDA engages with early stage Narew SHORAD and more

In April this year, the Polish MoD decided to develop an early stage Narew short-range air defence (SHORAD) system called Mała Narew (Llittle Narew), to include some components of the Narew system in its final configuration; certain components with initial proven capabilities; and some interim systems.

This decision opened the way for rapid integration of MBDA CAMM missiles with a Polish radar and C2 system.

In a briefing on Narew milestones, held during the opening day of MSPO 2022 in Kielce on 6-9 September, Polish Armament Group (PGZ) officials explained that tests are in progress of the first two iLaunchers mounted