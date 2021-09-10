MSPO 2021: Partners seal framework agreement for Narew

During the annual MSPO exhibition in Kielce on 7-10 September, the Armament Inspectorate of the Polish MoD signed a framework agreement with a PGZ-led consortium to acquire a short-range air defence (SHORAD) system for Polish Armed Forces under the Narew programme.

‘Narew will be the biggest programme developed by the Polish defence industry — much bigger than the Reginaand Miecznik programmes,’ said PGZ CEO Sebastian Chwalek.

The framework agreement with the PGZ-NAREW consortium establishes the various conditions for contracts in Narew. Each contract will include the development and delivery of 23 SHORAD system sets.

The agreement also opens ...