MSPO 2021: Partners seal framework agreement for Narew

10th September 2021 - 12:45 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

Representatives of PGZ and the Polish MoD Armament Inspectorate signed the framework agreement for Narew during MSPO 2021. (Photo: PGZ)

Polish SHORAD programme takes a step forward at MSPO.

During the annual MSPO exhibition in Kielce on 7-10 September, the Armament Inspectorate of the Polish MoD signed a framework agreement with a PGZ-led consortium to acquire a short-range air defence (SHORAD) system for Polish Armed Forces under the Narew programme.

‘Narew will be the biggest programme developed by the Polish defence industry — much bigger than the Reginaand Miecznik programmes,’ said PGZ CEO Sebastian Chwalek.

The framework agreement with the PGZ-NAREW consortium establishes the various conditions for contracts in Narew. Each contract will include the development and delivery of 23 SHORAD system sets. 

The agreement also opens ...

